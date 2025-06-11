Since it began in March 2013, the championship has grown into a cherished annual tradition, drawing families, schools and local teams to compete in the art of coaxing worms from the soil – all in good fun and for a good cause.

The event features not only the main competition but a vibrant village fête atmosphere, complete with stalls, games, food and appearances from local sports heroes.

Coun Ron Conway was the guest of honour at this year’s event.

He shared his appreciation, saying: "Thank you to all the volunteers for making it a special event again.”