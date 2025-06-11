Wriggly worms galore at the Aspull Worm Charming Championship 2025

By Sian Jones
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Families and members of the community braved the rain for the annual Aspull Worm Charming Championship, held at St Elizabeth’s Parish Hall and on the village green.

Since it began in March 2013, the championship has grown into a cherished annual tradition, drawing families, schools and local teams to compete in the art of coaxing worms from the soil – all in good fun and for a good cause.

The event features not only the main competition but a vibrant village fête atmosphere, complete with stalls, games, food and appearances from local sports heroes.

Coun Ron Conway was the guest of honour at this year’s event.

He shared his appreciation, saying: "Thank you to all the volunteers for making it a special event again.”

Aspull Worm Charming 2025

Families braved the elements to take part in this year's contest

Families braved the elements to take part in this year's contest

