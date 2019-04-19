Yobs torch children's play equipment in Wigan park

Yobs have destroyed children's play equipment in a Wigan park after it was set alight using a wheelie bin.

Firefighters were called to the green space on Lamberhead Road at around 3am on Friday.

They found a large two-storey play structure complete with wooden slides well alight in the middle of an area of sand.

A wheelie bin had been placed in the middle of it and it is thought it was initially torched, the blaze then spreading.

Although the equipment was not completely destroyed by the fire it will now be completely unusable.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been informed.

Fire crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes.