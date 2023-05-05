News you can trust since 1853
You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of these things

Wigan is famous for many things – Wigan Pier, rugby and football, pies, Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls to name just a few, but how many of these Wigan-specific things have your done that cement your standing as a true Wiganer?

By Jon Peake
Published 5th May 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:37 BST

If you can’t say yes to at least half of these, are you a true Wiganer? Only you can answer that.

Let’s get cracking ...

You aren't a true Wiganer if you haven't done at least half of the things listed below

Can you really call yourself a true Wiganer if you've never had three pies on a stick?

The traditional donning of fancy dress for Boxing Day night on King Street should be in your arsenal if you're a true Wiganer!

It's a pretty big boast to have in your locker and one you should use as often as possible!

