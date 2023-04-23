Visiting the Belong care village in Platt Bridge, the group showcased their hard work and creative flair comprising of twists, turns and taps to impress the judges.

Aged three upwards, they performed an array of ballet, modern and contemporary routines before finding themselves on the receiving end of rousing applause from the audience. Later they enjoyed a glimpse of the joys of fame, signing autographs and taking questions at the aftershow party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community support workers from Belong at Home, who are responsible for providing domiciliary care service to people in the wider community as well as those residing in the village’s independent living apartments, commissioned the show from KAM Performing Arts Academy.

Talent from KAM Performing Arts Academy were invited to entertain residents at Belong.

One relative said: “It was amazing! Mum absolutely loved it." Another added: "Thank you, Belong, for arranging this; it meant our dad could watch his granddaughters perform again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Walls, area manager at Belong at Home Wigan, said: "Our customers thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It's our job to offer them a helping hand in their homes and facilitate enjoyable experiences and this time, it's thanks to the children and their beautiful, confident performances - they were superstars!"