The annual event is a chance to showcase local talent, give them performance experience in front of an audience and see their recitals tested by expert judges.

As ever the evening takes place at St Wilfrid’s parish church, Standish, and involves young people – aged eight to 19 – taking part in one of three categories: entry level, intermediate and advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several vocal entries will be interspersed with a diverse range of instruments including piano, trumpet, alto sax, tuba and harp playing an equally wide range of music.

A flashback to the 2021 Wigan Young Musician of the Year Final, held at St Wilfrid's Parish Church, Standish. Paulina Janowska playing the violin

The competition is organised by Wigan Council’s music service, which through the Wider Opportunities whole class instrumental programme and traditional small group tuition, currently sees 6,000 Wigan pupils learning to play a musical instrument and many more making music through its highly acclaimed vocal strategy and curriculum support work.

Dozens of recorded entries were received for the heats and these were whittled down to half a dozen or so contenders for each category.

The judging panel comprises the respected choral conductor Keith Orrell and the BBC Radio 3 broadcaster and Chetham’s School of Music joint-principal Tom Redmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of music service David Little said: “While this is a competition, the most important aspect of the event is the opportunity for the musicians to perform as soloists in a formal setting.

"We hope that all our finalists find the event a positive experience and I would like to wish every one of them the very best of luck.”

Alderman John O’Neill continues to sponsor the event competition and provides the O’Neill scholarships which will be awarded to the advanced section finalists.

The evening’s music is also dedicated to the memory of his late wife, Barbara O’Neill, who supported the work of Wigan Music Service and other musical groups in our borough throughout her active life as a singer and live classical music enthusiast.