Young Wigan dancers prepare for global showdown

San Sebastian in Spain beckons not only for seasoned solo performer Ellie-Rose Fenney but, for the first time, also teams from the Miss Sutcliffe Academy of Dance in Pemberton as they head to the Dance World Cup.

Sponsors are now being sought from local individuals and businesses to help pay for the continental trip and the tournament in June and July. They beat off competition from more than 3,000 entrants to qualify for three category competitions each, judging having been carried out by watching routines that had been filmed and then submitted.

Ellie appeared at last year’s World Cup - held in Telford - and came back with an array of medals.

Bending over backwards to meet the international standard

Jennifer Fenney, who runs the academy at the Alpha Business Park on Leopold Street, Pemberton, said: “This is an amazing achievement, especially when you consider the lockdown restrictions and other inconveniences there have been over the past two years. It is the first time we have had groups qualify for the World Cup and in one of them they are only six and seven years old.”

But funding will be needed for costumes, team clothing, accommodation, travel and other costs associated with an international competition.

Anyone willing to help is asked to email [email protected] or [email protected]

Practice time