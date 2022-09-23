Young Wigan pupil loses her long locks for cancer charity
A primary school student from Wigan has donated her long hair to charity so that wigs can be made for children with cancer.
Poppy Touhey, aged 10, attends Golborne Community Primary School and decided to brave the chop in aid of The Little Princess Trust.
After growing her hair for a number of years, she has recently had it cropped to help children who have lost their hair through illness to help restore their confidence and identity.
Along with donating 12ins of her locks Poppy has set up a just giving page to boost the coffers of the charity, allowing them to produce more wigs in the future.
Her mother Becky Hodgson said: “The Little Princess Trust was something I had seen on social media and thought it was a brilliant cause.
"Poppy agreed and said that she would like to do her part in helping children through their treatment.”
Costing the charity at least £550 to make, they provide these real-hair wigs free of charge and supply over 150 each month.
In addition to this, donations enable the trust to fund research into finding better treatments for childhood cancers.
Becky said: “I’m so proud of Poppy, doing something to better another child’s life is incredible and we’d love to raise as much as possible.”
Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: "We are incredibly grateful to Poppy for her brilliant hair donation and incredible fund-raising.
"The Little Princess Trust pays for the making of the wigs and the fitting and styling so that our service is completely free for the amazing young people we help.
"But we can only do this thanks to brilliant superhairoes like Poppy so we must say a huge thanks to her for her support."