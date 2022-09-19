Young Wigan siblings complete 100-mile cycle challenge for four good causes

For Lucas Wetherby, seven, and his 10-year-old sister Isabelle, from Goose Green spent August completing 100 miles of cycling in aid of four causes.

The recipients are St Cuthbert’s Under-7s rugby team, Invictus Triathlon Junior Club, Wellspring (based at St Paul’s in Clapgate Lane), and Winstanley Community Primary School.

The pair’s mum Emma Wetherby said: “We were discussing what we wanted to do as a family over the summer and Lucas said he wanted to cycle 100 miles.

Fund-raisers Lucas (left) and Isabella (right)

“I thought this was a good idea to go and see different parks throughout the borough, especially with the petrol prices at the time.”

The youngsters actually exceeded their target and cycled a total of 119 miles in just 22 hours over the month.

They travelledl to all corners of the Wigan borough including Top Lock, Pennington Flash, Viridor Wood and Alexandra Park.

Warriors star Cade Cust interviews fund-raiser Lucas

Their final ride was through Blackpool illuminations on August 30 during which roads were closed to cars.

All rides were recorded using the app Strava and progress was shared on Emma’s facebook page during the fund-raising.

Video highlights include the duo being interviewed by Warrior Cade Cust and a quiz with Rev Mark Wade.

Emma said: “The groups we have raised for are due to get back to us and inform us of what the money has gone towards.

"We do know that we will be sponsoring a Wellspring meal that will feed around 60 people. It’s amazing to see how the money we raised is helping people.

And their grand total came to £580 which has been split between the four causes.

Since going back to school, their hard work has been recognised by their headteacher and both have been presented with Good Citizen Awards.

Emma said: "I’m immensely proud of both Lucas and Isabelle as the growth of this has been completely organic and from an idea that was suggested in conversation.

“Lucas was in his element being interviewed by an idol of his in Cade Cust and Isabelle got the chance to interview and do some filming.