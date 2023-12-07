YOUR PICTURES: Wigan celebrates Christmas Jumper Day 2023
Yes, it’s the time of year when festive tops are being bought or dusted down.
And Christmas Jumper Day (December 7) is an annual celebration that embraces the fun of the holiday season.
It invites people to come together and wear their favourite Christmas sweaters – and the more lurid the better! – while raising funds for charitable initiatives in the process.
We were inundated with pictures of you, your little ones and even furry friends in their festive wear.
Here is a selection.
