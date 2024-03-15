Ranging from crazy hair to red outfits, children across the borough have raising money for the charity.
We asked you to submit your pictures via our Facebook page and you didn’t disappoint!
Here is some of our favourites.
1. Red Nose Day 2024
Staff at the Brick who will also be appearing on the BBC One show Photo: submit
2. Red Nose Day 2024
Arabella, age 5 Photo: submit
3. Red Nose Day 2024
Annie Hesketh. Age 4, wearing red for Red Nose Day Photo: submit
4. Red Nose Day 2024
Theo, age 4 Photo: submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.