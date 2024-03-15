Your Red Nose Day pictures: Wiganers raise money for Comic Relief

People in Wigan have been dusting off their red noses for Comic Relief.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Mar 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 15:56 GMT

Ranging from crazy hair to red outfits, children across the borough have raising money for the charity.

We asked you to submit your pictures via our Facebook page and you didn’t disappoint!

Here is some of our favourites.

Staff at the Brick who will also be appearing on the BBC One show

Arabella, age 5

Annie Hesketh. Age 4, wearing red for Red Nose Day

Theo, age 4

