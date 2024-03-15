Youth theatre: picture special from Wigan Willpower's latest production

Swinley St Michael’s Hall was the venue for the latest spectacular created and directed by Caroline Joynt and Tim Hans Smith – Beware of the Envious Night – and featured a cast of 90 young people from Wigan and the surrounding area aged from seven to 21.

The Mayor, Coun Kevin Anderson, was in the audience on the Saturday evening and went to speak to the cast during the interval.Willpower holds weekly classes for Infants (age four to six years on Mondays 5pm), Juniors (aged seven to 10 years on Thursdays and Saturdays) Intermediary 1s, Intermediary 2s (aged 11 to 15 on Thursdays and Saturdays) and seniors (aged 16 to 18 on Saturdays). Weekday classes are held at Spencer Road Methodist Church, Whitley, and Saturday ones (plus production rehearsals) are held at St Michael’s Parish Hall on Shaw Street,Willpower can be visited on Facebook or for more information email [email protected].