Pictures show aftermath of high speed hit and run smash in Wigan

A picture of the crash's aftermath on Atherton Road

The Vauxhall Corsa was found wedged between what remained of the wall and a lamppost on Atherton Road at Hindley at 3am on Wednesday.

Of the vehicle's occupants there was no sign.

Firefighters were called to ensure the vehicle wasn't a fire risk, Highways England engineers righted the car and towed it away and Wigan Council staff made safe the damaged lamp standard.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run

Hindley fire station watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: "It looks like the vehicle hit the kerb, went on its side and then wedged itself between the garden wall - which was reduced to rubble - and the lamppost.

"People usually flee the scene in circumstances like this for one of two things: either the vehicle wasn't theirs or they'd been drinking."

Reader Jay Riley was at the scene soon after the crash and took pictures.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.