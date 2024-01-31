Police appeal for help in finding a missing 16-year-old with links to Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager with links to Wigan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Jones was last seen on Thursday January 25, at around 3pm at his home in Leasowe.
The 16-year-old is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with black curly hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
He is known to go to Wirral, Liverpool, Chester, Ellesmere Port, Nantwich, Crewe, Wigan, St Helens, North Wales in particular Flintshire and Denbighshire and Glasgow and Edinburgh.