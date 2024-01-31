News you can trust since 1853
Police appeal for help in finding a missing 16-year-old with links to Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager with links to Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
Lewis Jones was last seen on Thursday January 25, at around 3pm at his home in Leasowe.

The 16-year-old is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with black curly hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

He is known to go to Wirral, Liverpool, Chester, Ellesmere Port, Nantwich, Crewe, Wigan, St Helens, North Wales in particular Flintshire and Denbighshire and Glasgow and Edinburgh.

If you see Lewis contact Merseyside Police via 999.

You can also pass on sightings of Lewis via the online form: https://orlo.uk/jcI3y or any other information to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on 101.

