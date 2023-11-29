Police appeal for help in tracing relatives of tragic Wigan 49-year-old
Police are trying to trace the next of kin of a Wigan man following his death at the age of just 49.
Warren Anderton died at Wigan Infirmary on November 20 and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
But in the days since they have been unable to track down any loved ones.
Any relatives of Mr Anderton or anyone who knows of family members of his are asked to call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.