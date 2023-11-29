News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police appeal for help in tracing relatives of tragic Wigan 49-year-old

Police are trying to trace the next of kin of a Wigan man following his death at the age of just 49.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warren Anderton died at Wigan Infirmary on November 20 and officers say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

But in the days since they have been unable to track down any loved ones.

Any relatives of Mr Anderton or anyone who knows of family members of his are asked to call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.