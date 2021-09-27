Police appeal for help to find missing Wigan man

Michael York, 44, from Wigan, was last seen on Barnfield Close, Tyldesley at around 2am yesterday.

He is described as being a white male, of medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing red and black Nike trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black T-shirt and a plain black coat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 5306.

Michael York