Police appeal for help to find missing Wigan man

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about a man who has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 27th September 2021, 9:09 am
Michael York, 44, from Wigan, was last seen on Barnfield Close, Tyldesley at around 2am yesterday.

He is described as being a white male, of medium build, with dark hair. He was wearing red and black Nike trainers, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black T-shirt and a plain black coat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 5306.

Michael York

