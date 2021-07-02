At around 5.20pm on Thursday 1 July 2021, police were called to reports of a fatal collision on Edge Lane, Horwich between a light blue Saab 93 car and a cyclist.

Emergency services attended and despite the best work of paramedics, a man aged in his 40's, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death whilst disqualified from driving. He has since been released under investigation

Police appeal for information after fatal collision

Police Constable Simon Venguedasalon, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I am hopeful that there are witnesses who may have seen the Saab or cyclist in the Horwich or Smithills areas shortly before the collision.

"If you have any information or dash cam footage please get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2272 of 1/7/21.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.