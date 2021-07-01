Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in M6 crash

Officers were called at 1.02am to reports of a collision involving a Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Actros HGV on the southbound side of the carriageway between junctions 28 and 27.

The driver of the Seat, a man in his 20s from Liverpool, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man sadly died in a road traffic collision on the M6

The HGV driver was not seriously hurt.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist us with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0063 of July 1, 2021.