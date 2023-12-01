Police appeal for witnesses as teen seriously hurt after being hit by car

News you can trust since 1853
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
The 16-year-old boy was in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Grimshaw Road, Skelmersdale, at 4.45pm on Wednesday.

He needed hospital treatment for injuries to his head and face.

Grimshaw Road in SkelmersdaleGrimshaw Road in Skelmersdale
Police are investigating what happened and want to hear from any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0958 of November 29.