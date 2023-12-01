Police appeal for witnesses as teen seriously hurt after being hit by car
A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-year-old boy was in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Grimshaw Road, Skelmersdale, at 4.45pm on Wednesday.
He needed hospital treatment for injuries to his head and face.
Police are investigating what happened and want to hear from any witnesses or people with dash-cam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0958 of November 29.