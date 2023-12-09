Police have put out an appeal over a missing Lancashire man as they are concerned about his welfare.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joseph Brennan. was last seen on Norris House Drive, Ormskirk at 10am on Thursday December 7.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and blue jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are concerned about missing man Joseph Brennan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as 5”11, of stocky build, with dark brown hair which is longer on top and has a dark moustache.