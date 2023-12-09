Police appeal over missing Lancashire man Joseph Brennan
Police have put out an appeal over a missing Lancashire man as they are concerned about his welfare.
Joseph Brennan. was last seen on Norris House Drive, Ormskirk at 10am on Thursday December 7.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and blue jeans.
He is described as 5”11, of stocky build, with dark brown hair which is longer on top and has a dark moustache.
If you have any information that could help police find Joseph, contact us on 101 or 999 for immediate sightings, quoting LC-20231208-0369.