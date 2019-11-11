Police are disciplined for computer misuse

Greater Manchester Police has disciplined 17 officers over computer misuse, research has revealed.

The data, which was obtained via the Parliament Street think tank through the Freedom of Information Act found a total 237 disciplinary hearings took place across 23 UK forces.

GMP’s investigations were all recorded as “misuse of force systems” – and the third highest in the country.

Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer of professional services expert FDM Group, said: “With cyber crime on the rise, it’s vital that those tasked with keeping us safe are proficient with technology and acutely aware of the importance of data protection rules.”