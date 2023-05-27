News you can trust since 1853
Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Wigan borough 28-year-old

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a Wigan borough 28-year-old, saying they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th May 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 07:53 BST

Liam was last seen at Atherleigh Park Hospital, Atherleigh Way, Leigh, at 8.40am on Friday May 26.

He is 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark hair.

Liam hasn't been seen since the morning of Friday May 26 at Atherleigh HospitalLiam hasn't been seen since the morning of Friday May 26 at Atherleigh Hospital
When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, matching grey jogging bottoms and black sliders.

Liam, or anyone knowing of his whereabouts, are asked to contact police on 0161 856 7390.

In an emergency always ring 999.