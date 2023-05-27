Police are increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing Wigan borough 28-year-old
By Charles Graham
Published 27th May 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 07:53 BST
Liam was last seen at Atherleigh Park Hospital, Atherleigh Way, Leigh, at 8.40am on Friday May 26.
He is 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark hair.
When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, matching grey jogging bottoms and black sliders.
Liam, or anyone knowing of his whereabouts, are asked to contact police on 0161 856 7390.
In an emergency always ring 999.