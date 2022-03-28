Police becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Wigan 44-year-old

The last confirmed sighting of 44-year-old Peter Curphey was on Wednesday March 16.

Greater Manchester Police officers have now issued an appeal on social media asking for public help in tracking him down or for the man himself to get in touch.

He has links to the Marsh Green area of Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing man Peter Curphey

Peter is described as a white male, 6ft 2ins tall, of very slim build with short dark hair.

When he was last seen that day he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

He has a British bulldog tattoo on his back and more tattoos on his arms.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Peter and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.