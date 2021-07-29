Police believe man missing for six days could be in Wigan borough
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for six days.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 12:47 pm
They say 57-year-old Mark Mulford was reported missing on Friday and is believed to be in the Leigh area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 3608-23072021.
