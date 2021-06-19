Police close road in Wigan after 'multi-vehicle' collision

Warrington Road in Ince is currently shut off between Chatworth Fold and Cemetery Road while officers responded to the incident.

While not confirmed by the police, Transport for Greater Manchester has said the road is blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision near the junction with Manley Street.

In a statement posted to the GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley social media pages said: "Please avoid Warrington Road, Ince between Chatsworth Fold and Cemetery Road. The road is currently completely closed due to an ongoing police incident. Please find an alternative route."



