Firefighters say that some kind of accelerant was poured onto both vehicles which were attacked at almost the same time.

A crew from Wigan fire station was first called to the junction of Kitt Green Road and Wessex Road in Marsh Green at 8pm on Monday September 19 to reports of a Vauxhall Astra ablaze.

The flames were contained to the engine compartment but the car was a write-off and watch manager Nigel Shepherd said that it had been started when petrol or some other flammable substance had been poured onto the bonnet.

The junction of Kitt Green Road and Wessex Road

While they were tackling the fire, a motorist pulled up and told them that a second car was also burning further up the road.

A second crew was dispatched to Kitt Green Road’s junction with Comet Road where a Mercedes had gone up in flames.

This time damage was confined to the bonnet but again it was surmised that an accelerant had been used.

The Mercedes belonged to a nearby resident who was in attendance, while neighbours said that the Astra had been parked on the street for several days. They didn’t think it belonged to anyone local but while it may have been abandoned, it was locked up securely.

Mr Shepherd said: “There is little doubting the two incidents are linked and deliberate ignition is looking likely. We have passed both incidents over to the police."

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

In an unrelated incident a Land Rover Discovery was found ablaze on fields in Platt Bridge at about 10.30pm on the same evening.