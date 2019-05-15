Police identify 19-year-old as victim of rail death tragedy

The victim of a rail death tragedy in Wigan was a teenager, police have confirmed.



At 3.46pm yesterday (Wednesday), British Transport Police and paramedics responded to reports of a casualty on the railway tracks between Wigan and Preston.

Officers have identified the victim as 19-year-old man. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the lines close to Wigan at 3.46pm today following reports of a casualty on the track.

"Paramedics are also on scene however sadly a person has been pronounced dead.

"Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Northern tweeted to tell passengers that there would be delays on the service but have since announced that the line has reopened.

It is unknown if the incident is related to another earlier on Wednesday afternoon, when a man was spotted on a gas pipe above the railway line in Standish.

At around 3.05pm, Greater Manchester Police officers were called to reports of someone on a bridge on Chorley Road, around 200m from the roundabout with Wigan Road.

British Transport Police were also called to the scene, but the man had left by the time officers arrived.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans for free on for free on 116 123.