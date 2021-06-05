Police incident halts trains between Hindley and Bolton

A police incident has halted trains between Hindley and Bolton.

Officers are at the scene and no trains have been able to run since about 1.30pm today (June 5).

Reports on social media said police and an ambulance were at Hindley station.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) tweeted: "Rail services between Hindley and Bolton are currently unable to run due to a police incident."