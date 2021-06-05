Police incident halts trains between Hindley and Bolton
Officers are currently at the scene which has meant rail services are currently unable to run
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 3:06 pm
A police incident has halted trains between Hindley and Bolton.
Officers are at the scene and no trains have been able to run since about 1.30pm today (June 5).
Reports on social media said police and an ambulance were at Hindley station.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) tweeted: "Rail services between Hindley and Bolton are currently unable to run due to a police incident."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...