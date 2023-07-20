News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police 'increasingly concerned' as they ask for help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who could be in Wigan borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

They said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” about 15-year-old Joshua Nuttall in a post on social media on Thursday morning.

Joshua is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of a slim build, with a pale complexion, long brown curly hair which is likely to be in a ponytail, and hazel eyes.

Read More
'Really friendly' dog whose ears were illegally cropped is ready for a new home ...
Police are searching for missing Joshua Nuttall, 15Police are searching for missing Joshua Nuttall, 15
Police are searching for missing Joshua Nuttall, 15
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “It is highly likely he will be wearing a dark blue Berghaus coat together with dark blue Berghaus leggings.

“He is known to frequent Leigh and surrounding areas.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Joshua and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Greater Manchester Police published a photograph of Joshua wearing those clothes as part of their appeal to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting MSP/06LL/0001774/23.

Related topics:PoliceWiganMSPLeigh