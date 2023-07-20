Police 'increasingly concerned' as they ask for help to find missing 15-year-old boy

They said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” about 15-year-old Joshua Nuttall in a post on social media on Thursday morning.

Joshua is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of a slim build, with a pale complexion, long brown curly hair which is likely to be in a ponytail, and hazel eyes.

A police spokesman said: “It is highly likely he will be wearing a dark blue Berghaus coat together with dark blue Berghaus leggings.

“He is known to frequent Leigh and surrounding areas.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Joshua and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Greater Manchester Police published a photograph of Joshua wearing those clothes as part of their appeal to locate him.