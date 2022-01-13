Police 'increasingly concerned' for man missing for more than a week
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing from his home for more than a week.
Geoffrey Codd, 47, was last seen at his home in Tyldesley on Wednesday, January 5 and had contact with his family the following day.
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about him and want to make sure he is safe.
Mr Codd is described as 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with short greying and receding hair and short grey stubble on his face.
He may have been wearing an orange coat and while he does wear glasses, it is not known if he has them with him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting missing person reference MSP/06LL/0000094/22
