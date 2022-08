The 17-year-old boy, identified only as Callum, was last seen in Ince on June 16 at around 7.50am.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. He has long, dark hair.

Callum was last seen two months ago

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.