Police increasingly concerned for safety of Wigan man
Fears are growing for the welfare of a Wigan man who has been reported missing.
Kevin was last seen in the Westleigh area of Leigh at between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Sunday November 5.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with brown, close-cropped hair and a distinctive sleeve tattoo bearing his children’s names.
When last seen he was wearing a navy blue hoodie and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 871 of 12/11/2023.