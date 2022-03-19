Police issue appeal for missing Wigan teenager
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Wigan teenager.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:15 am
Updated
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 10:10 am
Alfie Price is 16 years old and is the subject of a search by officers covering the Hindley, Atherton and Leigh area.
Their appeal on social media has seen a number of wellwishers saying they hope he is all right, some recalling that he has been missing before, and others who think they have seen him in the Hindley area.
Anyone who knows of Alfie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 999 quoting MSP/06LL/0000701/22.