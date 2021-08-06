Police launch appeal for missing 34-year-old Wigan man
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Wigan man.
Daniel Williams, 34, was last seen on July 27 and family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair and a beard. When last seen he had a backpack and a baseball cap.
Daniel also has tattoo of a rose on his arm and a Manchester bee on his right wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to ring the police on 101, quoting log number 963-270721.
