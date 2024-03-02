Police launch investigation following suspected arson outside a Wigan home
An arson investigation has been launched following a fire outside a Wigan home.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Laithwaite Road in Wigan at around 2.20am this morning (Saturday March 2).
Firefighters managed to contain the fire and thankfully no-one was injured.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting the log number 230 of 2/23/24.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.