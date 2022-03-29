Officers are trying to trace Declan Lyne who has disappeared from the Lowton area.

He is a white male who was last seen wearing a blue Columbia tracksuit, white T-shirt and grey training shoes.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It is a measure of the seriousness of the case that officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have asked that anyone seeing Declan should ring 999 quoting log 2892-28032022, rather than the usual non-emergency 101.