Police launch search for missing Wigan man

An urgent appeal for help has been made by police as they hunt for a missing Wigan man.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:06 am

Officers are trying to trace Declan Lyne who has disappeared from the Lowton area.

He is a white male who was last seen wearing a blue Columbia tracksuit, white T-shirt and grey training shoes.

Missing Declan Lyne

It is a measure of the seriousness of the case that officers from GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley have asked that anyone seeing Declan should ring 999 quoting log 2892-28032022, rather than the usual non-emergency 101.

