Paramedics and police officers were called at 5pm yesterday to a report of a sudden death, after a body was discovered near Thornbury, in an area of Skelmersdale known locally as the Tawd.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but the man not yet been formally identified and police want to trace his next of kin.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances

The man is described as white, with short, grey hair and aged between 55 and 65.

He was wearing a black Hugo Boss T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

He had a black baseball cap and black sunglasses and was wearing a wedding ring. He also had a half-drunk bottle of BIN 161 white wine, which he may have bought yesterday.