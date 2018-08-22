Police probe after man stabbed in Wigan

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed three times in Wigan.

Police said they were called to Laithwaite Road, in Worsley Hall, at 2am on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance.

They found a man with three stab wounds - two to his abdomen and one to his shoulder blade.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to what police described as "non life-threatening injuries".

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101.