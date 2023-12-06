Police ‘really concerned for welfare’ of missing man who was last seen in Skelmersdale a week ago
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man who was last seen in Skelmersdale.
Lochlain was last seen in the area of Tarlswood in Skelmersdale at around 3.05pm on Wednesday, November 29.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike rucksack, black joggers, a black and grey jacket, a ripped black Calvin Klein coat, black Nike trainers with blue ticks, glasses and a yellow hi vis jacket.
Lochlain is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair.
He is believed to have links to Barnsley and Barrow.
If you have any information that could help police find Lochlain, call 101 quoting LC-20231129-0913.