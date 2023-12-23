Police release pictures of a watch, boots and coat in a bid to identify a body found weeks ago
Lancashire Constabulary also quashed rumours that the remains were that of missing Skelmersdale 77-year-old Brian Blakeman who has still not been accounted for despite a huge search.
The body of a man was found in a field on Dean Brook, near to Horrobin Lane, Rivington, Chorley, on the afternoon of Thursday December 7.
At this time, the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The man was 40 to 50 years old, with a dark goatee-style beard, cropped, dark but slightly greying hair, of medium to large build.
He was wearing a green Foxy jacket, black Slazenger tracksuit bottoms, a white/grey Soulcal & Co T-shirt, and green coloured wellington boots.
He was also wearing a distinctive orange coloured Casio digital watch. He had no obvious tattoos or scars.
Lancashire Police are also asking that those who frequent the area check to see if there are any vehicles in the vicinity that haven’t moved over the last two weeks. If they do notice anything, they are being urged contact police.
Det Insp Paul Price, of Lancashire Constabulary’s South Division, said: “Despite our best efforts, we very sadly have not yet identified this gentleman.
“We want to be able to provide closure to the man, and his loved ones, but in order to do that, we need to identify him.
“We have released these images in the hopes that they may jog someone’s memory – did you see anyone matching the man’s description wearing these clothes between December 4 and 7?