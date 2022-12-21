Police search for 14-year-old boy missing from Wigan borough home since Monday

Fourteen-year-old Joseph Chantler was last seen on Warwick Road, Leigh, at 2pm on Monday.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, white and has dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jogging top and bottoms, a black coat with a hood, and black and blue Nike React shoes, and was carrying a black bag.

Joseph Chantler, 14, has not been seen since Monday

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Joseph and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

