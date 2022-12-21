News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police search for 14-year-old boy missing from Wigan borough home since Monday

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a schoolboy missing for two days.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fourteen-year-old Joseph Chantler was last seen on Warwick Road, Leigh, at 2pm on Monday.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, white and has dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jogging top and bottoms, a black coat with a hood, and black and blue Nike React shoes, and was carrying a black bag.

Hide Ad
Read More
'Critical incident' declared as people are told not to attend 'full' A&E at Wiga...
Joseph Chantler, 14, has not been seen since Monday
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Joseph and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Hide Ad
Police are appealing for help to find Joseph Chantler