Police search for 14-year-old boy missing from Wigan borough home since Monday
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a schoolboy missing for two days.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Fourteen-year-old Joseph Chantler was last seen on Warwick Road, Leigh, at 2pm on Monday.
He is 5ft 10ins tall, white and has dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jogging top and bottoms, a black coat with a hood, and black and blue Nike React shoes, and was carrying a black bag.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Joseph and want to make sure he is safe and well.”