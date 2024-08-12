Police search for 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday
Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for three days.
Identified only as Payton, they say she was last seen in Leigh on Friday.
She is described as white, of slim build and with shoulder-length hair.
She was wearing black leggings, a plain black T-shirt and black sliders and was carrying a red shoulder bag with a jumper inside.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting MSP/06LL/0002022/24.
