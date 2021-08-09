Police search for missing man from Wigan

They believe 28-year-old Mark Phoenix could be in Scholes and are appealing for help to find him.

A police spokesman said: "Mark hasn’t been seen since August 7. At this time we believe Mark may have been in the Scholes area.

"Mark is described as follows… white, 5ft 8in in height, 28 years of age, light brown short hair and a beard. He is likely to be wearing grey hoodie, black T-shirt, green tracksuit bottoms, blue trainers however, was last seen wearing grey joggers."

Mark Phoenix

Anyone with information about Mark's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference MSP/06LL/0002125/21.