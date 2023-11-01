Police search for missing man last seen at Wigan borough home on Sunday
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing since Sunday.
They say Mark Stephen Fletcher, 59, was last seen at his home in Tyldesley.
He may be wearing workwear – blue trousers, black work boots and a black jacket – and has the use of a white Volkswagen Caddy with the registration KN68 UFC.
Anyone who sees Mr Fletcher or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 618-01112023.