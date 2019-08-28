Police search for missing Wigan man as wife urges him to 'come home'

A wife is desperately appealing for help to find her husband, who has been missing for two days.



Mike Wilson left his home in Pemberton on Monday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Mike Wilson

His wife Liann Wilson took to Facebook to appeal for any information about where he might be, with her posts shared hundreds of times.

She said: "I don't care where he's been, just need know he's OK and safe, we all do. Everyone's out of their minds.

"Can't believe that nobody has seen him at all, its nearly 48 hours since any form of contact. Longer than that for a sighting."

She said police had been informed and were searching for him.

Liann added: "Please come home Mike there's no reason for you to be gone. You are loved, you are missed."

The couple recently supported Liann's son Jordan Aspey, 17, in organising a successful fund-raising day at Crooke Hall Inn, in Crooke Village.

Anyone with information about Mike's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.