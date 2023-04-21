Jonathan Ainscough hadn’t been seen by family since March 31 and earlier this month Greater Manchester officers issued an appeal for help in tracing the Standish 46-year-old.

On Wednesday April 19, police cars, a fire engine and ambulance were spotted on Lees Lane, Dalton, near Parbold, and Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a man’s body had been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official identification has not yet been made, but it is understood that Mr Ainscough’s next of kin have been informed.

Jonathan Ainscough was last seen by family on March 31

The matter is currently with the Lancashire coroner and police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the appeal was made, Mr Ainscough was described as having an “isolated lifestyle” and was a man who liked cycling long distances and wild-camping.

It was suggested that he might have his black Specialized mountain bike with him when he disappeared.

A general view of Lees Lane, Dalton, where a man's body has been found

He was also not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any means of obtaining money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police appeal said he did not to have any identifiable links to specific people or places other than liking to frequent areas in Lancashire, including the Ribble Valley, the Trough of Bowland and Pendle Hill, and Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.51pm on April 19 to Lees Lane, Dalton, to a report of a sudden death.