News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 hour ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
3 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Police searching for missing Wigan 46-year-old have found a body

Police searching for a missing Wigan loner have found a body.

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Jonathan Ainscough hadn’t been seen by family since March 31 and earlier this month Greater Manchester officers issued an appeal for help in tracing the Standish 46-year-old.

On Wednesday April 19, police cars, a fire engine and ambulance were spotted on Lees Lane, Dalton, near Parbold, and Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a man’s body had been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An official identification has not yet been made, but it is understood that Mr Ainscough’s next of kin have been informed.

Jonathan Ainscough was last seen by family on March 31Jonathan Ainscough was last seen by family on March 31
Jonathan Ainscough was last seen by family on March 31
Most Popular
Read More
Work begins on upgrading a three-mile stretch of Wigan canal

The matter is currently with the Lancashire coroner and police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the appeal was made, Mr Ainscough was described as having an “isolated lifestyle” and was a man who liked cycling long distances and wild-camping.

It was suggested that he might have his black Specialized mountain bike with him when he disappeared.

A general view of Lees Lane, Dalton, where a man's body has been foundA general view of Lees Lane, Dalton, where a man's body has been found
A general view of Lees Lane, Dalton, where a man's body has been found

He was also not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or any means of obtaining money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police appeal said he did not to have any identifiable links to specific people or places other than liking to frequent areas in Lancashire, including the Ribble Valley, the Trough of Bowland and Pendle Hill, and Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We were called at 1.51pm on April 19 to Lees Lane, Dalton, to a report of a sudden death.

“The body of a man was found at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”