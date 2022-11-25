An investigation is under way after the body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington at 7pm on Thursday.Less than 24 hours into the investigation, the circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.The substance found on the body has not yet been identified, but police believe it is quite low risk.However, they say anyone who has been in direct contact with it should seek medical advice.A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place to uncover further details surrounding the death, once the body has been removed.Greater Manchester Police’s Supt Alan Clitherow said: “At around 7pm yesterday, officers were called to reports of a deceased body on Kilburn Drive, Shevington. Emergency services attended and sadly confirmed these reports.“A scene is currently in place at the location and contained on Kilburn Drive with no disruption to the wider area."Police are working to identify the body and enquiries are ongoing. We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident. Police believe there are potentially hazardous substances on the body, and anyone who has has direct contact with the body should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately.”But he urged people not to be concerned about seeing police officers wearing specialist clothing.Mr Clitherow said: “Our specialist officers are taking precautions surrounding this incident and please do not be alarmed when our officers are seen in the area, wearing protective clothing when removing the body from the scene. As mentioned before, this is purely precautionary as per standard proceedure for our officers at the scene.“Officers are out speaking to residents and are highly visible in the area. The scene is contained and it is believed that there is no wider risk to the surrounding area.“We will keep the public updated when we have more information.”Any information about what happened can be passed to the force via its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 000910 of November 25.