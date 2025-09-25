A Wigan community is to be given £20m over the next 10 years to make it a better a place in which to live – but how it is spent will be largely down to the people who live there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Makerfield MP Josh Simons has been campaigning for Platt Bridge, Abram, Bickershaw, Bamfurlong, Bryn Gates, and Spring View to have its share of the Government’s Pride in Place programme funding pot after the Independent Commission on Neighbourhood found that Platt Bridge and Spring View was a “Mission Critical Neighbourhood.”

And it comes after a pretty wretched year for the area which endured terrible flooding at the start of it and a long-burning and toxic fire at an illegal tip there in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Thursday September 25) it has been announced that this has been a success, with this part of the Makerfield constituency set to receive £20m in neighbourhood funding.

Platt Bridge was badly hit by flooding in the New Year's Day storm

Over the coming decades there will be £2m available each year for community-decided and led projects.

This funding is part of the Pride in Place programme, funding 146 places in England, to spend on local projects.

Public engagement and local leadership are at the centre of the project, and a board of local people will be established to decide and lead the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area has struggled recently with heavy flooding in January, a notorious fire on an illegal tip in Bolton House Road in July, and what Mr Simons says are years of neglect by Conservative governments in Westminster.

Andy Burnham and Josh Simons meet a flood-hit Platt Bridge resident

The money can be spent on anything from local park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and high streets, or using new community ownership powers, but it is up to the residents to decide what to do.

Residents have already suggested many ideas, including new community facilities, upgraded green spaces and youth services.

They can continue to suggest ideas by filling in the survey at joshsimons.org/fighting-for-funding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Simons said: “The area receiving this funding has had it rough over the last few months especially.

"Flooding, fires, illegal activity, anti-social behaviour, the list goes on.

"But I know that this area is full of good people who want to see their community thrive.

“I’m so pleased that the campaigning has paid off, and excited to hear more ideas on what we can use the money for, all working together for our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always promised that this Labour Government will not forget areas like ours, will put us first and invest in us - here’s the proof of that.”

Baroness Hilary Armstrong, chair of the Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods, said: “I’m delighted to see Platt Bridge and Spring View receiving £20m from the Government.

“Josh Simons, the local Member of Parliament, has campaigned tirelessly for his constituency to get the investment it deserves.

“For too long, places like this have been ignored and it is good to see the government beginning to put that right.

“This funding will make a real difference to residents, improving how the local area looks and feels, tackling challenges seen locally.”