Voters are going to the polls today as a by-election is held in the Wigan central ward.

A seat on Wigan Council is up for grabs, with six candidates hoping people will choose to put a cross next to their name.

The by-election was called following the death of Labour’s George Davies, aged 76, on July 31.

He had represented Wigan Central since 2010, though had been involved in local politics since being elected to the council as a Liberal Democrat in 1987.

He became an honorary alderman in 2009 in recognition of his services to the local authority.

Hoping to become the next councillor for Wigan central are: Adam Boon (Labour), John Burley (Liberal Democrats), Gareth Fairhurst (Wigan Independents), Paul Martin (Conservatives), Lee Moffitt (Reform UK) and Simeon Rowlands (Green).

Whoever is elected will represent the ward alongside Labour councillors Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin.

Polls open at 7am and will close at 10pm.

The polling stations are at: Forbes restaurant, Wigan Lane; St Stephen’s Church Hall, Balcarres Avenue; Wigan and District Scout Council, Turner Street; The Salvation Army, Scholes; Wigan Stars at Hallgate House, Frank Street; St Michael’s Parish Hall, Shaw Street; Spencer Road Church Hall, Spencer Road; and Grace Fountain Church, Coop Street.