Armed Forces Day returns to Wigan borough

Wigan Council’s annual celebration of the armed forces community returned as residents showed their support.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 9:39 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 9:42 am

Taking place at Leigh’s Civic Square, the schedule included a traditional parade through the town centre and free family entertainment.

The parade was led by the Britain Army Reserve regiment, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry and accompanied by Tyldesley Brass Band.

Armed services personnel in Leigh town centre

A fun-fair and community stalls ran through the day with musical entertainment from the borough’s TMP College.

An impressive display of vintage vehicles was also on show.

Dignitaries at Armed Forces Day in Leigh
