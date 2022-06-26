Taking place at Leigh’s Civic Square, the schedule included a traditional parade through the town centre and free family entertainment.
Read More
Read MoreThousands of Wigan homes without power after cable fault causes substation to sp...
The parade was led by the Britain Army Reserve regiment, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry and accompanied by Tyldesley Brass Band.
A fun-fair and community stalls ran through the day with musical entertainment from the borough’s TMP College.
An impressive display of vintage vehicles was also on show.