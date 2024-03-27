Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leigh Library is among 10 organisations across the North West set to receive a share of more than £6.1m through the Government’s Cultural Investment Fund.

The money is being used to support upgrades at museums and libraries, which will ensure they can continue to be assets to their communities and improve experiences for visitors.

Wigan Council bid for the cash as it hopes to transform the library, encourage more people to use it and organise more events.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re pleased that our bid to transform Leigh Library campus has been successful.

“Our libraries are such a valued asset to us here in Wigan borough and encouraging community group participation, improving accessibility and extending our programme of cultural events at Leigh Library can only be a good thing.

“It’s an exciting time for Leigh, with £32m set to be invested in Leigh town centre over the next decade, and I can’t wait to see this work come to fruition.”

The money will pay for portable book shelving, which will maximise use of space and zoning and could allow access outside library opening hours.

It will also be spent on fixed lighting and projector facilities for stage performances, film screenings and commercial use; portable staging; portable audience seating; and blackout blinds to control lighting/ambience.

This will allow library bosses to extend the programme of events and activities to include artistic performances, community film screenings, gigs, informative talks, business conferences and life-long learning/skills workshops.

There will also be a new accessible toilet and baby change facilities.

Bramall Hall, Bury Art Museum and Sculpture Centre and Oldham Council Libraries are among the other organisations set to benefit.

Arts and heritage minister Lord Parkinson said: “The brilliant organisations benefiting from these awards demonstrate the breadth of culture on offer across the North West — from illuminating insights into our Tudor heritage to interactive exhibits to inspire the next generation of scientists.